Actor and model Rubya Chaudhry ties the knot with Umair Dar

Web Desk 05:20 PM | 29 Dec, 2022
Actor and model Rubya Chaudhry ties the knot with Umair Dar
Source: Rubya Chaudhry (Instagram)

Actor and model Rubya Chaudhry took to social media to announce her marriage to Umair Dar, a popular music producer. Without sharing many details about the event, the 6 Degrees actor uploaded a single photo to announce her nikkah.

The beautiful photo shows Chaudhry wearing a red and green patterned saari. She also paired the elegant attire with a beautiful set of gold earrings and bangles. She also penned a heartfelt caption to share the news with her followers and industry colleagues.

"Alhamdulillah! The bride and groom have found the perfect picture that doesn't give away much of their private lives, but just enough to share their joy with everyone. Finally, we have the opportunity to announce our marriage. Remember us in your prayers," wrote Chaudhry.

After the post went viral, celebrities rushed to the comment section to celebrate the announcement. Sunita Marshall, Natasha Baig, Amna Ilyas, Ali Gul Pir, Rabia Butt, and Zhalay Sarhadi were the first to send their heartiest congratulations to the newlywed couple.

Back in 2016, Chaudhry and music maestro Mekaal Hasan secretly tied the knot in August. However, just a few months later, the Zibahkhana actor announced their separation.

Whoa, what? Mekaal Hassan gets married to Rubya Chaudhry

