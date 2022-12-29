Actor and model Rubya Chaudhry ties the knot with Umair Dar

Actor and model Rubya Chaudhry took to social media to announce her marriage to Umair Dar, a popular music producer. Without sharing many details about the event, the 6 Degrees actor uploaded a single photo to announce her nikkah.
The beautiful photo shows Chaudhry wearing a red and green patterned saari. She also paired the elegant attire with a beautiful set of gold earrings and bangles. She also penned a heartfelt caption to share the news with her followers and industry colleagues.
"Alhamdulillah! The bride and groom have found the perfect picture that doesn't give away much of their private lives, but just enough to share their joy with everyone. Finally, we have the opportunity to announce our marriage. Remember us in your prayers," wrote Chaudhry.
After the post went viral, celebrities rushed to the comment section to celebrate the announcement. Sunita Marshall, Natasha Baig, Amna Ilyas, Ali Gul Pir, Rabia Butt, and Zhalay Sarhadi were the first to send their heartiest congratulations to the newlywed couple.
Back in 2016, Chaudhry and music maestro Mekaal Hasan secretly tied the knot in August. However, just a few months later, the Zibahkhana actor announced their separation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|261
|263.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|298
|301
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.5
|156.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168
|169.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,750 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
