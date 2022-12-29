Sharjeel, Shan return as Pakistan announce probable squad for New Zealand ODI series

KARACHI – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced 22 probables for the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against New Zealand.
The matches are scheduled to be played at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Jan 9, 11 and 13.
The selectors will announce the 16-player squad following the conclusion of the Pakistan Cup and during the second Test, which will also be played from Jan 2-6.
Opener Sharjeel Khan has been named after playing his 25th and final ODI in January 2017, while Shan Masood, who played against Australia in five ODIs in the UAE in 2019, has also been included in the probables list.
The selectors have included six players who are yet to make an ODI appearance. They are: Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Ihsanullah, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram and Tayyab Tahir.
Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi (injured) and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the squad for the ODI series against the Netherlands, have not been named in the probables list.
Probables:
Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan and Tayyab Tahir
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|261
|263.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|298
|301
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.5
|156.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168
|169.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,750 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
