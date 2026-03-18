Interpol clears Gibran Khan in offshore case linked to Moonis Elahi

LAHORE – The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has closed its investigation into British-Pakistani businessman Gibran Khan, finding no evidence to support allegations made by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) linking him to an offshore company and former PTI minister Moonis Elahi.

According to Geo News, Interpol’s General Secretariat concluded its independent assessment without establishing any wrongdoing. It also confirmed that Khan is not the subject of any notice, diffusion, or criminal request based on Pakistan’s submissions.

The FIA had sought Red Notices against Khan and Elahi around three years ago, after the fall of PTI-led governments in Islamabad and Punjab, alleging that Khan acted as a “frontman” for Elahi through General Mediterranean Holding SA.

In submissions to the FIA and Interpol, Khan’s legal team denied the allegations, stating that neither he nor the Elahi family held any ownership in the company. They said General Mediterranean Holding SA SPF is part of a Luxembourg-registered international group owned by a British businessman of Iraqi origin, which operates a number of five-star hotels globally.

The lawyers also contested the FIA’s claim that Khan’s previous role as chief executive of M/S Agro Tractor Private Limited linked him to alleged money laundering. Interpol, according to sources, found no evidence to substantiate this claim.

Reacting to the development, Khan termed the allegations “baseless” and “defamatory,” maintaining that he had not been involved in any wrongdoing.

Khan is the son of former federal health minister Muhammad Naseer Khan, who served during the government of former president Pervez Musharraf.

The decision follows a similar development in the case of Moonis Elahi, whose investigation was also closed by Interpol earlier after authorities in Pakistan failed to provide supporting evidence for multiple allegations, including money laundering and misuse of authority.