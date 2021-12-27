Are Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa dating?
Share
After beach photos of India’s dancing sensation Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa triggered rumours of their relationship, the duo has finally responded to them.
The rumoured couple shared their reactions in an interview with ETimes days after their photos of enjoying gala time on Goa beach went viral.
When asked about their first response to their beach pictures going viral, Fatehi joked, “I was crying at home. I was so upset. I was like, 'I just can't believe they caught me on the beach with Guru Randhawa, I'm dying'."
Randhawa then added, “I guess it's part of the job, of the audience and of us as well. But it's okay! If somebody thinks I'm dating a beautiful girl like her…, why would it bother me?”
“So, it's all part of the job, but we thank everybody, if you still think we're dating, it's okay,” he said.
The duo had earlier worked together on the superhit song Naach Meri Rani and they are back to grabbing headlines.
Dance Meri Rani - Nora Fatehi's latest item ... 01:45 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi has dropped her new sizzling dance number 'Dance Meri Rani' and needless to say, ...
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan08:43 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Asia Cup U19: Pakistan cruise to semi-final after beating UAE07:51 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
-
-
-
- Salman Khan updates fans on his health after being bitten by a snake07:07 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021