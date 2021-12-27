Are Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa dating?

After beach photos of India’s dancing sensation Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa triggered rumours of their relationship, the duo has finally responded to them.

The rumoured couple shared their reactions in an interview with ETimes days after their photos of enjoying gala time on Goa beach went viral.

When asked about their first response to their beach pictures going viral, Fatehi joked, “I was crying at home. I was so upset. I was like, 'I just can't believe they caught me on the beach with Guru Randhawa, I'm dying'."

Randhawa then added, “I guess it's part of the job, of the audience and of us as well. But it's okay! If somebody thinks I'm dating a beautiful girl like her…, why would it bother me?”

“So, it's all part of the job, but we thank everybody, if you still think we're dating, it's okay,” he said.

The duo had earlier worked together on the superhit song Naach Meri Rani and they are back to grabbing headlines.