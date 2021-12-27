Are Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa dating?
Web Desk
08:35 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Are Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa dating?
Share

After beach photos of India’s dancing sensation Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa triggered rumours of their relationship, the duo has finally responded to them.

The rumoured couple shared their reactions in an interview with ETimes days after their photos of enjoying gala time on Goa beach went viral.

When asked about their first response to their beach pictures going viral, Fatehi joked, “I was crying at home. I was so upset. I was like, 'I just can't believe they caught me on the beach with Guru Randhawa, I'm dying'."

Randhawa then added, “I guess it's part of the job, of the audience and of us as well. But it's okay! If somebody thinks I'm dating a beautiful girl like her…, why would it bother me?”

“So, it's all part of the job, but we thank everybody, if you still think we're dating, it's okay,” he said.

The duo had earlier worked together on the superhit song Naach Meri Rani and they are back to grabbing headlines.

Dance Meri Rani - Nora Fatehi's latest item ... 01:45 PM | 21 Dec, 2021

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi has dropped her new sizzling dance number 'Dance Meri Rani' and needless to say, ...

More From This Category
Dananeer Mobeen celebrates birthday in style ...
07:29 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Mahira Khan shares her favourite scene as Hum ...
08:11 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Salman Khan updates fans on his health after ...
07:07 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Indian minister warns Sunny Leone to remove ...
01:49 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Hareem Shah reveals how she exchanged number with ...
03:52 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
WATCH: Atif Aslam arrives at Karachi concert on ...
03:27 PM | 26 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Are Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa dating?
08:35 PM | 27 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr