Dance Meri Rani - Nora Fatehi's latest item number breaks the internet
Web Desk
01:45 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi has dropped her new sizzling dance number 'Dance Meri Rani' and needless to say, the song has set the internet on fire.

Back with her mesmerizing dance moves and gorgeous looks, the Dilbar girl wins hearts as she grooved to the beats of her new electrifying song Dance Meri Rani.

Sung by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan, the upcoming song features Fatehi and Randhawa. The duo turned to their social media handles and announced the exciting news.

“We are back with another sizzling dance number #DanceMeriRani! So get your party shoes on! Song out now, tune in.” 

Leaving the temperature soaring high, the 29-year-old looked like a Greek goddess as she shook a leg on her latest hit with panache and effortless grace.

Earlier, Nora made waves with her performance in the music video Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. It stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.

