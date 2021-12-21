Dance Meri Rani - Nora Fatehi's latest item number breaks the internet
Share
Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi has dropped her new sizzling dance number 'Dance Meri Rani' and needless to say, the song has set the internet on fire.
Back with her mesmerizing dance moves and gorgeous looks, the Dilbar girl wins hearts as she grooved to the beats of her new electrifying song Dance Meri Rani.
Sung by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan, the upcoming song features Fatehi and Randhawa. The duo turned to their social media handles and announced the exciting news.
“We are back with another sizzling dance number #DanceMeriRani! So get your party shoes on! Song out now, tune in.”
View this post on Instagram
Leaving the temperature soaring high, the 29-year-old looked like a Greek goddess as she shook a leg on her latest hit with panache and effortless grace.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Nora made waves with her performance in the music video Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. It stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.
Nora Fatehi turns up the heat with new photos 05:15 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her absolutely sizzling dance moves and gorgeous ...
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
-
- Pakistan successfully test-fires enhanced range version of Babur ...03:00 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Pakistan’s eminent haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away01:10 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Hania Aamir dresses up as Spiderman in excitement of Hollywood movie ...10:32 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021