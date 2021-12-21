Mariam Ansari’s dance video on her wedding goes viral
Pakistani actress Mariam Ansari is all set to tie the knot with the son of legendary cricketer Moin Khan, Owais and the stunning pictures from her Qawali night are now going viral on social media.
The bride can be seen beaming with happiness in a beautiful shimmery silver outfit by Elan. Wearing dazzling jewellery, the Dillagi actor smilingly posed for the camera with her husband.
Grooving and enjoying at their Qawali night, the celebration was attended by close friends and family. Her brother Ali Ansari and sister-in-law to be Saboor Aly was also spotted at the event.
The super talented 24-year-old emerging actress has appeared in many dramas like Angan, Dillagi, Romeo weds Heer and Bharam. She is the sister of Tv actor Ali Ansari.
Earlier, the couple has their Nikkah ceremony in February 2021. The event was attended by many fellow celebrities including Hania Aamir, Faysal Quraishi, Saboor Aly and many others.
