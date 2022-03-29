Hajra Yamin's new bold photos break the internet
03:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
Hajra Yamin's new bold photos break the internet
Pakistan's rising star Hajra Yamin is a versatile actress and undeniably a force to be reckoned with. Her foray into television also proved that she is a star performer at heart.

Dabbling into versatile roles that stand out onscreen, the NaqabZan star has slowly but surely carved a niche for herself in the drama industry and is truly a fashionista.

This time around, Hajra was spotted at her friend Mariyam Nafees's wedding festivities whether the beauty dazzled in a stunning white lehenga choli. Taking to Instagram, she shared beautiful portraits as she flaunted her festive Zainab Salman Studio dress in Swat.

However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her for her 'revealing' clothes while others were all praises of her fashion choices.

On the work front, Hajra Yamin has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Mere Apne.

