Hajra Yamin's new bold photos break the internet
Share
Pakistan's rising star Hajra Yamin is a versatile actress and undeniably a force to be reckoned with. Her foray into television also proved that she is a star performer at heart.
Dabbling into versatile roles that stand out onscreen, the NaqabZan star has slowly but surely carved a niche for herself in the drama industry and is truly a fashionista.
This time around, Hajra was spotted at her friend Mariyam Nafees's wedding festivities whether the beauty dazzled in a stunning white lehenga choli. Taking to Instagram, she shared beautiful portraits as she flaunted her festive Zainab Salman Studio dress in Swat.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her for her 'revealing' clothes while others were all praises of her fashion choices.
On the work front, Hajra Yamin has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Mere Apne.
Celebrities set the dance floor ablaze at Mariyam ... 04:30 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
Pakistan's rising star Mariyam Nafees's wedding festivities have started with a fun-filled Shendi in Swat and the ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Chaudhry Shujaat rubbishes reports of rift in PML-Q over support to ...02:38 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- Bahrain seals Indian restaurant for denying entry to hijab-wearing ...01:38 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- Finance ministry fears economic fallout of deepening political crisis ...01:13 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
-
- Ahad Raza Mir’s mother reacts to reports of his separation from ...09:05 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
- Sunny Leone looks breathtaking in latest beach photos09:01 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022