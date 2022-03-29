Madeha Naqvi and Faisal Subzwari blessed with baby boy

Congratulations are in order as host and newscaster Madeha Naqvi and her husband MQM-P senior leader Faisal Subzwari have been blessed with a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, Naqvi shared the happy news and penned a heartfelt caption as she beautiful captured multiple emotions running through her as she embraced motherhood.

She revealed that she gave birth to a son on the third of Shaban and named him Syed Zaaer Hussain Subzwari.

“Allah Subhan o Ta’ala has blessed us with a beautiful baby boy on 3rd of Shaban, Syed Zaaer Hussain Subzwari. Our hearts and lives are so full of love and joy and of course sleepless nights,”

Back in 2019, Madeha Naqvi and Faisal Subwari got married in a lavish wedding ceremony. Faisal’s first wife is Amber Faisal who belongs to a non-artistic background.