Umar Akmal, wife welcome baby boy

KARACHI – Former Pakistani hitter Umar Akmal and his wife Noor Amna have been blessed with a baby boy.

The wicket-keeper cum batsman took to social media and shared a picture with the newborn however, he did not disclose the name of his child neither he confirmed the date and place where the boy was born.

“To all our well-wishers we are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy we thank Allah for our abundant blessings,” he captioned the post.

Congratulations are in order for 31-year-old as many some of the Pakistani stars including Hasan Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed greeted Akmal and his wife.

Akmal got hitched to the daughter of former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir.

Meanwhile, Akmal's ban was slashed last year by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), making him eligible to return to representative cricket. Umar was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board for not reporting spot-fixing offers made to him during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).