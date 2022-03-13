Umar Akmal, wife welcome baby boy
Web Desk
08:11 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Umar Akmal, wife welcome baby boy
Source: @u_akmal_Instagram
Share

KARACHI – Former Pakistani hitter Umar Akmal and his wife Noor Amna have been blessed with a baby boy. 

The wicket-keeper cum batsman took to social media and shared a picture with the newborn however, he did not disclose the name of his child neither he confirmed the date and place where the boy was born.

“To all our well-wishers we are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy we thank Allah for our abundant blessings,” he captioned the post.

Congratulations are in order for 31-year-old as many some of the Pakistani stars including Hasan Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed greeted Akmal and his wife.

Akmal got hitched to the daughter of former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir.

Meanwhile, Akmal's ban was slashed last year by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), making him eligible to return to representative cricket. Umar was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board for not reporting spot-fixing offers made to him during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Umar Akmal embarks on surprise US visit for a ... 03:15 PM | 1 Oct, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan’s middle-order batsman has left for a surprise visit to the United States without sharing ...

More From This Category
Here’s why PTI minister Ghulam Sarwar wants to ...
06:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat shows off her glamorous look in new ...
06:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Anumta Qureshi faces backlash over pregnancy ...
07:45 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Watch - Trailer of 'Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ is out ...
07:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan's latest BTS video ...
04:35 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates birthday in style
04:10 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Umar Akmal, wife welcome baby boy
08:11 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr