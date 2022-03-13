Umar Akmal, wife welcome baby boy
Share
KARACHI – Former Pakistani hitter Umar Akmal and his wife Noor Amna have been blessed with a baby boy.
The wicket-keeper cum batsman took to social media and shared a picture with the newborn however, he did not disclose the name of his child neither he confirmed the date and place where the boy was born.
“To all our well-wishers we are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy we thank Allah for our abundant blessings,” he captioned the post.
To all our well wishers we are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy we thank’s Allah for our abundant blessings @NoorUmar6 pic.twitter.com/N4vOQLiZXk— Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) March 12, 2022
Congratulations are in order for 31-year-old as many some of the Pakistani stars including Hasan Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed greeted Akmal and his wife.
Akmal got hitched to the daughter of former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir.
Meanwhile, Akmal's ban was slashed last year by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), making him eligible to return to representative cricket. Umar was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board for not reporting spot-fixing offers made to him during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Umar Akmal embarks on surprise US visit for a ... 03:15 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan’s middle-order batsman has left for a surprise visit to the United States without sharing ...
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
-
-
- 2 billion genetically modified mosquitos to be released to end ...07:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
-
- PAKvAUS: Khawaja, Carey shine as Australia end Day 2 with massive ...06:27 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat shows off her glamorous look in new viral video06:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
-
-
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022