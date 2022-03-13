US photojournalist Brent Renaud shot dead in Ukraine

KYIV – A US journalist was gunned down and another wounded in the Ukrainian city of Irpin, a frontline northwest suburb of Kyiv.

One of the Americans died instantly and the other was provided treatment, said Danylo Shapovalov, a surgeon volunteering for the Ukrainian territorial defence.

The victim, Brent Renaud, had previously contributed to The New York Times.

"A 51-year-old world-renowned media correspondent was shot in Irpin today," said the head of Kyiv region police Andrey Nebitov. He said they were trying to remove the victim from the war zone.

"Of course, the profession of a journalist is a risk, but US citizen Brent Renaud paid his life for trying to highlight the aggressor's ingenuity, cruelty, and ruthlessness," Nebitov said.

According to the initial reports, Renaud worked for The Times. However, the newspaper's deputy managing editor Cliff Levy said he wasn't on any assignment.