Pakistani man jailed for 20 years for killing wife in Scotland

EDINBURGH – A court in the Scottish capital sentenced a Pakistani man to jail for 20 years after he was found guilty of killing his wife, who was also pregnant.

Reports said Kashif Anwar, 29, had killed his wife, Fauzia Javed, after she demanded divorce. He had pushed her off a hill, killing her on the spot.

During the hearing, the convict denied the allegations, stating there was tension in his relations with Fauzia but it was false that he killed him. He claimed that his wife fell from the hill after her foot got slipped.

However, the court rejected his claim and awarded him sentence in light of statements recorded by eye witnesses and evidence.