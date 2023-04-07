Pakistani rupee loses ground against US dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee on Friday lost some ground against the US the US dollar a day after it registered a significant recovery in the interbank market on the back of Saudi Arabia’s pledge for $2 billion deposits that rekindled hopes for revival of the much-needed IMF loan programme.
According to closing exchange rates shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback strengthened by 0.08 percent or 23 paisas to settle at Rs284.65.
On Thursday, the local currency broke its losing streak to recover by 1.21pc against the dollar as it closed on Rs284. 42 as compared of Wednesday’s Rs287.85.
The rupee bounced back after State Minister for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha revealed that Saudi Arabia had assured the global lender of providing new loan to the South Asian country in order to help it unlock the next tranche of loan.
She confirmed the development on Thursday stating the government has received indication from the IMF that it had received commitment from the kingdom regarding funding.
She said that talks are underway with the United Arab Emirates to seek same commitment before the Staff-Level Agreement with the global lender as the South Asian has already missed multiple deadlines.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.5
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistani market surged by Rs100 to reach Rs214,600 on Friday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs84 to settle at Rs183,985.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $11 to close at $2008 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,686 per tola and Rs2,306 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Apr-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-claws-back-some-ground-against-dollar-in-interbank
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.