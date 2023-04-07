Search

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US dollar in interbank market

Web Desk 09:14 PM | 7 Apr, 2023
Pakistani rupee loses ground against US dollar in interbank market
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee on Friday lost some ground against the US the US dollar a day after it registered a significant recovery in the interbank market on the back of Saudi Arabia’s pledge for $2 billion deposits that rekindled hopes for revival of the much-needed IMF loan programme.

According to closing exchange rates shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback strengthened by 0.08 percent or 23 paisas to settle at Rs284.65.

On Thursday, the local currency broke its losing streak to recover by 1.21pc against the dollar as it closed on Rs284. 42 as compared of Wednesday’s Rs287.85.

The rupee bounced back after State Minister for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha revealed that Saudi Arabia had assured the global lender of providing new loan to the South Asian country in order to help it unlock the next tranche of loan.

She confirmed the development on Thursday stating the government has received indication from the IMF that it had received commitment from the kingdom regarding funding.    

She said that talks are underway with the United Arab Emirates to seek same commitment before the Staff-Level Agreement with the global lender as the South Asian has already missed multiple deadlines.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.5 292
Euro EUR 314.5 317.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.2 78
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price up by Rs100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistani market surged by Rs100 to reach Rs214,600 on Friday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs84 to settle at Rs183,985.

 In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $11 to close at $2008 per ounce.

 Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,686 per tola and Rs2,306 per 10 grams, respectively.

