Another shock for inflation-hit Pakistanis as govt approves massive hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has jacked up basic power tariff for consumers, in another shock for inflation-weary people who are facing record high prices of food and fuel.
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) proposed a hike of nearly Rs5 in base price and now the power tariff has been increased by Rs4.34 per unit.
The federal cabinet now approved a massive surge in electricity base tariff through circulation summary as the Sharif-led government moves to raise rates in light of commitments made with the IMF.
As per the proposal, authorities suggested a surge of Rs3 per unit for the non-protected residential consumers under 100 units while for residential consumers using above 700 units, a hike of Rs 7.5 per unit was proposed.
Earlier, Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif reassured IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, and other officials that his government will not violate the agreement reached with the multilateral lender.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 22, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.97
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
