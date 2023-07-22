Search

Another shock for inflation-hit Pakistanis as govt approves massive hike in power tariff

Web Desk 11:08 AM | 22 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has jacked up basic power tariff for consumers, in another shock for inflation-weary people who are facing record high prices of food and fuel.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) proposed a hike of nearly Rs5 in base price and now the power tariff has been increased by Rs4.34 per unit.

The federal cabinet now approved a massive surge in electricity base tariff through circulation summary as the Sharif-led government moves to raise rates in light of commitments made with the IMF.

As per the proposal, authorities suggested a surge of Rs3 per unit for the non-protected residential consumers under 100 units while for residential consumers using above 700 units, a hike of Rs 7.5 per unit was proposed.

Earlier, Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif reassured IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, and other officials that his government will not violate the agreement reached with the multilateral lender.

