Shamoon Abbasi reveals more about his marriage to Sherry Shah

Shamoon Abbasi is a versatile actor who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his exceptional acting skills, remarkable direction and unparalleled storytelling abilities.
He has worked on great television scripts and has made a significant impact on the film industry with projects like Waar and Durj, which have been highly acclaimed by film enthusiasts worldwide.
Recently, his Durj co-star Sherry Shah surprised everyone by revealing that she is now married to Shamoon Abbasi and wished him on his 50th birthday with a lovely picture. The couple has been receiving immense love and support from their fans ever since, but some people were taken aback by this sudden revelation.
However, Shamoon Abbasi has now clarified that they did not get married recently. They tied the knot four years ago but chose to keep the news away from social media to avoid any negativity in their lives. Shamoon added that Sherry is his life partner who has brought peace to his life and he firmly believes in the institution of Nikkah instead of dating.
"Getting married to someone Infront of Allah’s name is better than to have girl friends living with you .. and being called a stud . Hence I am proud to have married again because I always wanted a life that brings peace in my life ..and I finally found that peace in her . Fact is that me and Sherry Shah got married 4 years ago and never shared the news on social media because of the toxicity of social media. Now that it’s Public, I would like to thank every one by heart who sent their prayers for both of us after reading the post of our marriage . I know many will want to joke and troll this news .. but I think haters will hate potatoes will potate and rotis will rotate .. so it’s all good," the actor wrote.
Their fans and admirers flocked to the comment section and showered the couple with compliments.
Abbasi and Shah were last seen in DURJ which served as an out-of-the-box idea for the conventional film categories in the Pakistani showbiz industry. The film was hailed as a critically acclaimed success but struggled to succeed commercially at the box office.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.5
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistani market surged by Rs100 to reach Rs214,600 on Friday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs84 to settle at Rs183,985.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $11 to close at $2008 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,686 per tola and Rs2,306 per 10 grams, respectively.
