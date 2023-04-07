Shamoon Abbasi reveals more about his marriage to Sherry Shah

Shamoon Abbasi is a versatile actor who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his exceptional acting skills, remarkable direction and unparalleled storytelling abilities.

He has worked on great television scripts and has made a significant impact on the film industry with projects like Waar and Durj, which have been highly acclaimed by film enthusiasts worldwide.

Recently, his Durj co-star Sherry Shah surprised everyone by revealing that she is now married to Shamoon Abbasi and wished him on his 50th birthday with a lovely picture. The couple has been receiving immense love and support from their fans ever since, but some people were taken aback by this sudden revelation.

However, Shamoon Abbasi has now clarified that they did not get married recently. They tied the knot four years ago but chose to keep the news away from social media to avoid any negativity in their lives. Shamoon added that Sherry is his life partner who has brought peace to his life and he firmly believes in the institution of Nikkah instead of dating.

"Getting married to someone Infront of Allah’s name is better than to have girl friends living with you .. and being called a stud . Hence I am proud to have married again because I always wanted a life that brings peace in my life ..and I finally found that peace in her . Fact is that me and Sherry Shah got married 4 years ago and never shared the news on social media because of the toxicity of social media. Now that it’s Public, I would like to thank every one by heart who sent their prayers for both of us after reading the post of our marriage . I know many will want to joke and troll this news .. but I think haters will hate potatoes will potate and rotis will rotate .. so it’s all good," the actor wrote.

Their fans and admirers flocked to the comment section and showered the couple with compliments.

Abbasi and Shah were last seen in DURJ which served as an out-of-the-box idea for the conventional film categories in the Pakistani showbiz industry. The film was hailed as a critically acclaimed success but struggled to succeed commercially at the box office.