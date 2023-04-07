Search

Lifestyle

Shamoon Abbasi reveals more about his marriage to Sherry Shah

Web Desk 09:32 PM | 7 Apr, 2023
Shamoon Abbasi reveals more about his marriage to Sherry Shah
Source: Facebook

Shamoon Abbasi is a versatile actor who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his exceptional acting skills, remarkable direction and unparalleled storytelling abilities.

He has worked on great television scripts and has made a significant impact on the film industry with projects like Waar and Durj, which have been highly acclaimed by film enthusiasts worldwide.

Recently, his Durj co-star Sherry Shah surprised everyone by revealing that she is now married to Shamoon Abbasi and wished him on his 50th birthday with a lovely picture. The couple has been receiving immense love and support from their fans ever since, but some people were taken aback by this sudden revelation.

However, Shamoon Abbasi has now clarified that they did not get married recently. They tied the knot four years ago but chose to keep the news away from social media to avoid any negativity in their lives. Shamoon added that Sherry is his life partner who has brought peace to his life and he firmly believes in the institution of Nikkah instead of dating.

"Getting married to someone Infront of Allah’s name is better than to have girl friends living with you .. and being called a stud . Hence I am proud to have married again because I always wanted a life that brings peace in my life ..and I finally found that peace in her . Fact is that me and Sherry Shah got married 4 years ago and never shared the news on social media because of the toxicity of social media. Now that it’s Public, I would like to thank every one by heart who sent their prayers for both of us after reading the post of our marriage . I know many will want to joke and troll this news .. but I think haters will hate potatoes will potate and rotis will rotate .. so it’s all good," the actor wrote.

Their fans and admirers flocked to the comment section and showered the couple with compliments.

Abbasi and Shah were last seen in DURJ which served as an out-of-the-box idea for the conventional film categories in the Pakistani showbiz industry. The film was hailed as a critically acclaimed success but struggled to succeed commercially at the box office. 

Sherry Shah and Shamoon Abbasi announce their marriage in a heartwarming post

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Did Naseem Shah just propose to Urvashi Rautela?

10:21 PM | 7 Apr, 2023

Rabya Kulsoom reveals reason behind removal of dance video featuring Hania Aamir

11:59 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Ushna Shah asks fans to forgive Feroze Khan

09:39 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates birthday with family

10:42 AM | 6 Apr, 2023

Sherry Shah and Shamoon Abbasi announce their marriage in a heartwarming post

08:55 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Fiza Ali shares hilarious incident when fans prayed for her marriage to Sami Khan

10:35 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Did Naseem Shah just propose to Urvashi Rautela?

10:21 PM | 7 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 07, 2023

08:09 AM | 7 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.5 292
Euro EUR 314.5 317.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.2 78
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price up by Rs100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistani market surged by Rs100 to reach Rs214,600 on Friday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs84 to settle at Rs183,985.

 In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $11 to close at $2008 per ounce.

 Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,686 per tola and Rs2,306 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Apr-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-claws-back-some-ground-against-dollar-in-interbank

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: