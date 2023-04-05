Search

Sherry Shah and Shamoon Abbasi announce their marriage in a heartwarming post

Maheen Khawaja 08:55 PM | 5 Apr, 2023
Source: Sherry Shah (Facebook)

Sherry Shah and Shamoon Abbasi's on-screen chemistry is truly remarkable and has captivated the attention of their fans. They both starred in the highly acclaimed film, DURJ, which, despite its underwhelming box office performance, received immense praise from viewers. The experience of working together on the project also fostered a close bond between the two lead actors, who developed a strong friendship. Many people have even speculated about the possibility of their marriage. 

Today, the talented and stunning Shah has put those speculations to rest by announcing her marriage to the acclaimed actor Abbasi in a heartwarming Facebook post.

"I appreciate so many things about you—your strength, your calmness, your character and integrity, your sense of humour, your way of seeing the beauty in the world and how fun you are to be with and how beautiful my life has become because of you. Thanks for being the best thing in my life, every hardship is a walk in the park when you are around. I feel so blessed to have you as my life partner. Thanks for existing. Happy Birthday, hubs Shamoon Abbasi" captioned the Mr Shamim star.

Sherry Shah's marriage to Shamoon Abbasi marks her second marriage and Abbasi's fourth marriage. Fans have expressed their well-wishes for the couple upon hearing the news. Here's what they ad to say:

Abbasi and Shah were last seen in DURJ which served as an out-of-the-box idea for the conventional film categories in the Pakistani showbiz industry. The film was hailed as a critically acclaimed success but struggled to succeed commercially at the box office.

Is Shamoon Abbasi married to Sherry Shah?

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

