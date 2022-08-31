Is Shamoon Abbasi married to Sherry Shah?

It is quite rare that actors keep their private lives out of the limelight while having spent years in the showbiz industry. The recent news of talented Pakistani actors Shamoon Abbasi and Sherry Shah has sparked marriage rumours that went viral.

The duo worked together on the psychological-thriller DURJ which received positive reviews from critics but struggled at the box office.

Shamoon Abbasi and Sherry Shah share a rapport adored by many of their peers and folk. The duo is frequently assumed to have tied the knot but didn’t announce it as of yet. Abbasi’s family photos have featured Shah on multiple occasions.

Sherry Shah and Shamoon Abbasi’s updated their new profile pictures on Facebook today. Following the change of Shah’s profile photo, friends and followers have begun admiring the couple. Netizens speculated that the two are confirming their relationship and the pot had congratulatory messages pouring in into the comment section.

Earlier, Shah had mentioned Shamoon Abbasi as a “Special Person” in her life whilst penning a heartwarming birthday message. The duo exudes an amazing camaraderie for their fans and followers.

Abbasi and Shah were last seen in DURJ which served as an out-of-the-box idea for the conventional film categories in the Pakistani showbiz industry. The film was hailed as a critically acclaimed success but struggled to succeed commercially at the box office.