Nasir Khan Jan steals hearts with heroic effort to help flood victims

Pakistani social media influencer and public figure Nasir Khan Jan has been making headlines for quite some time for his hilarious renditions of songs and birthday wishes but managed to melt hearts with his kind gesture for the flood victims in the province of Balochistan and Sindh.

Khan Jan has been quite vocal on his social media platforms regarding the flash floods causing havoc and aggravating the economic recession already haunting the country.

Jan took to Twitter to share details of his initiative. Khan Jan is a resident of Swat, KPK, which serves as a confirmation for the donations and charity to directly reach safely and soundly to the victims.

Khan raises awareness and call for donations from all over Pakistan. He urged people to help as much as they can.

please pray for our people, I started help for needy people in our area also need your contribution, this is a jazz cash and easy paisa account number 0300 6413888, UBL bank account number 1154 272594782, for overseas this IBN PK52UNIL0109000272594782. thanks for your support pic.twitter.com/M1EyYWN9KQ — Nasir Khan Jan (@NKJModel) August 29, 2022

Khan Jan tweeted, "Need your support guys, donate here as much as u can, jazz cash or easy paisa account number 0300 6413888. UBL bank account number 1154 272594782, for overseas this IBN PK52UNIL0109000272594782. For more information DM me thanks for your support."

Khan Jan has been lauded for his philanthropic initiative by netizens. The social media entertainer cum model has been married and blessed with a son.