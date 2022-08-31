IHC gives Imran Khan one more chance to file reply in contempt case

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has expressed disappointment over the written response submitted by former Pakistani PM Imran Khan in a contempt case.

A larger bench led by Court Chief Athar Minallah heard the case, and dismissed Khan’s response after giving him another chance.

PTI Chief appeared before the court in person today. He was represented by Hamid Khan while Babar Awan was also in the courtroom. Khan offered to retract his words against lower court Judge Zeba Chaudhry but refused to submit an unconditional apology.

The Judge remarked that the bench was expecting that the PTI chief would have admitted his mistake, while he expressed his disappointment.

CJ asked whether it was appropriate for a person of Imran Khan’s stature to make such statements in public rallies. He also referred to Khan’s stance about the torture on his close aide. Justice Minallah remarked that we have raised the issue of torture for three years without any fear.

He maintained that no one can influence this court or any judge, adding that this court has to uphold civilian supremacy. The lower court judges are more important than the Supreme Court and high courts, he further said.

Earlier, the PTI chief moved the court for dismissal of terrorism charges leveled against him over the same speech. He was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of the Islamabad Magistrate for threatening the additional sessions judge of the federal capital.