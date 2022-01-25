Shamoon Abbasi was offered a Bollywood film with Priyanka Chopra
Share
Amid the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, many artists were forbidden to interact or work with their neighbours.
However, long before the political disagreement Pakistan's talent powerhouse Shamoon Abbasi was roped in to star in one of the Bollywood films but couldn't avail the golden opportunity.
In his recent interview, the Waar star delved into details about his career trajectory and revealed that he had been offered twice from Bollywood namely Vishal Bhardwaj and Ram Gopal Varma.
Further, the 48-year-old actor explained that he did not reject the offers but since he was shooting for Pakistani projects, his and Priyanka Chopra’s timelines didn't match.
"They offered me those films, they wanted proper time but I couldn’t give much time as they wanted me to come in India and spend 8 months to gel in, which was not possible at that time as I was busy shooting in Pakistan”.
Talking further about the Quantico star, the Durj actor said that he liked her as an artist but not otherwise.
Earlier, Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The couple took to Instagram where they announced that they were overjoyed after embracing parenthood.
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby girl ... 10:24 AM | 22 Jan, 2022
Congratulations are in order for Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American pop star Nick Jonas as the ...
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- England football legend Michael Owen meets Pakistan Army chief07:15 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan raises $1 billion through Sukuk bond06:29 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
- UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov sends special video message for ...05:59 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
-
- TikTok star Hareem Shah spotted enjoying vacations in UK03:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021