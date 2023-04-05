Foreign vet team helps sick elephant stand up again at Karachi zoo

KARACHI – The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has agreed to relocate two ailing elephants – Noor Jehan and Madhubala – from zoo to the Safari Park in line with the recommendations made by international experts, who performed a critical procedure to examine the former.

An eight-member team of Four Paws, an animal welfare organisation, visited the Pakistani port city of Karachi for treatment of elephants after it was approached due to not availability of the required treatment in the country.

Karachi administrator told media that Noor Jehan was suffering from neurological deficiencies for the past few months, which had affected her hind legs. He said all necessary arrangements will be made to shift them to the Safari Park within one month.

Saw #NoorJehan at the Karachi Zoo after her high-risk procedure. Spoke to the excellent @fourpawsint doctors treating her. This 17-year-old elephant is a fighter, she survived a Pakistani poacher in Tanzania & she’ll survive her current ailment if WE ensure care & treatment -🧵1 pic.twitter.com/qb4bL1Z4Xk — Sahar Habib Ghazi (@SaharHGhazi) April 5, 2023

Veterinarians, who came from Australia, said they performed a complex procedure to save the 17-year-old mammoth. Videos of her leaning her head against a tree and struggling to stand on her feet had caused alarm in Pakistan.

The critical procedure was carried out with the help of a crane and a fire truck. An official of the team told media that their efforts made Noor Jehan stand up again, adding that it would take days for her to recover properly.

Reports said the Four Paws team had recommended more than a year ago that zoo elephants should be relocated to the Safari Park in order to provide them an ideal environment for speedy recovery.