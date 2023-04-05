What will happen if Sharif-led government defies Supreme Court’s orders on Punjab elections?

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday declared Election Commission’s decision to postpone elections in two provinces as ‘unconstitutional’, ordering the federal government to conduct elections in Punjab on May 14.
As PTI hailed the top court’s ruling, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet dismissed the crucial verdict amid a tussle between the state and judiciary, which comes on the heels of legislation to curtail the powers of the country’s top judge.
Ministers met under the premier and declared Supreme Court’s decision not actionable, and announced using parliament to raise its voice against the verdict.
As the government said snap polls are not actionable, legal experts suggest that the top court can initiate contempt proceedings against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for defying orders.
Amid the deepening political quagmire, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah hinted at imposing a state of emergency in Pakistan under Article 232 of the Constitution which allows the president to declare a state of emergency if the country is threatened by war or external aggression, or by internal disturbance beyond the power of a provincial government to handle.
In case of defying the orders, the top court can enforce the ruling through contempt. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can be disqualified under the country’s existing laws. Former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani was also found guilty of contempt of court for refusing to reopen corruption cases against then-President Asif Zardari and was shown the door.
Meanwhile, the electoral watchdog has issued the revised schedule of polls in the country's biggest province in line with the the top court's ruling.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 05, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.4
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311.5
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.1
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.07
|762.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.26
|41.63
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.74
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.46
|179.47
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.39
|744.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.91
|312.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,565
