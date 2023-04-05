ECP issues new schedule for Punjab elections

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday issued revised scheduled for elections in Punjab in line with orders of the Supreme Court.

In a statement, the electoral body said the elections for the Punjab Assembly will take place on May 14. It said candidates will be able to file appeals regarding nomination papers till April 10 while the appellate tribunal will decide them by April 17.

The ECP will issue revised list of candidates on April 18 while the candidate can withdraw their nomination papers till April 19. It will issue electoral symbols on April 20.

A day earlier, the top court voided the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding delay in elections in Punjab, ordering polls on May 14.

A three-member special bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan declared the ECP’s order unconstitutional.

The court directed the federal government to issue Rs21 billion funds to Election Commission by April 10 and asked the electoral watchdog to submit a report in court before the deadline.