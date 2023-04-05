Search

FO condemns British minister’s xenophobic remarks against Pakistani men

06:02 PM | 5 Apr, 2023
Source: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday condemned xenophobic remarks made by a UK minister regarding men of the Pakistani descent, warning that such comments could cause serious repercussions.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman recently appeared on the Sky News for an interview when she made bigotry remarks about Pakistani men. She said the “systematic and institutional failure to safeguard the welfare of children when it comes to sexual abuse” was one of the biggest scandals in British history.

“What’s clear is that what we’ve seen is a practice whereby vulnerable white English girls, sometimes in care, sometimes who are in challenging circumstances, being pursued and raped and drugged and harmed by gangs of British-Pakistani men who’ve worked in child abuse rings or networks,” Suella remarked.

Her statement was widely condemned political analysts and others, saying such comments could spark a race war in the country.

Responding to the discriminatory remarks, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a media briefing, said such comments could trigger dangerous trends.

Meanwhile, she urged India to curb the rising tide of Islamophobic and hateful acts against Muslims as cases were reported in various Indian states.

She called on India to take demonstrable steps for protection of Muslims enabling them to practice their faith and hold accountable those responsible for such hateful acts.

Welcoming OIC's statement in this regard, the spokesperson noted that terrifying rise in Islamophobia in India was consequence of majoritarian Hindutva agenda and anti-Muslim rife in Indian politics.   

She reiterated Pakistan's concern about well-being of Kashmiri leaders and human rights defenders incarcerated in India and Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and impressed upon India to end suppression of journalists and human rights defenders.

To a question about latest attack of Israeli forces on Palestinians offering prayers in Al Aqsa mosque, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan condemns the attack and urges international community to take immediate action to end these inhuman actions against unarmed Palestinians.

