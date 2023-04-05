Gold price up by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistani market surged by Rs2,500 to reach fresh record high of Rs217,000 on Wednesday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs2,142 to settle at Rs186,042.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity went up by $41 to close at $2032 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,450 per tola and Rs2,100.48 per 10 grams, respectively.