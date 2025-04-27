Teenage girl dies in horrific Amusement Ride Fall at Fun Land Faisalabad (VIDEO)

FAISALABAD – Faisalabad amusement park witnessed horrific incident as a 12-year-old girl tragically lost her life after falling from a Discovery ride.

The incident, which sparked widespread outrage, has led to the registration of a case against the management of recreational spot Finland, located in the Civil Lines area of Faisalabad.

In the FIR, the victim Hamna Mustafa’s father said her daughter fell from the ride due to a lack of safety measures. The complainant, in his statement, nominated ride operator, manager, and contractor, Qaiser, as the responsible parties. He claimed that the ride was operated without adequate safety precautions, which led to his daughter losing her balance and falling to the ground, resulting in her untimely death.

The local police have taken immediate action, registering a case against the named suspects and beginning an investigation into the matter. The tragic loss of life has raised serious concerns about the safety standards at amusement parks in the region, particularly regarding the lack of proper safety checks and supervision on rides.

This incident has deeply saddened the community, with many locals expressing their grief and demanding justice for the young girl. Authorities are now under pressure to ensure that strict safety regulations are enforced at recreational spots to prevent such tragedies in the future.