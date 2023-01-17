Leaked audio clip purportedly reveals PML-Q leaders discussing ‘abduction’ of female MNA

ISLAMABAD – As a number of audio leaks of the country’s top politicians including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI chief Imran Khan surfaced over the last couple of months; PML-Q leaders are the latest to be featured in alleged audio scandals.
The brief audio leak allegedly involved a discussion between PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and Hussain Elahi. The two leaders can be heard planning a scheme to abduct a female lawmaker ahead of a possible vote of confidence against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Wajahat and Hussain apparently exchanged views to give a tough time to the premier in the possible trust vote.
In the one-minute-long audio clip, a voice said to be that of Chaudhry Wajahat asked the other man about the possibility of a vote of confidence against the premier.
The other voice on the phone, which is said to be Hussain Elahi, confirmed the trust vote and exchanged views on the wicked plot to send packing Prime Minister Sharif by disappearing a woman lawmaker.
The duo mentioned the disappearance of an elderly member in their gambit to stun PM.
ق لیگ کی یہ اڈیو جس نے وفاقی حکومت کو پریشانی میں ڈال دیا pic.twitter.com/auUCxPAnXV— RA (@13busybee) January 16, 2023
At one point, Hussain called Moonis Elahi the parliamentary leader of their party in the National Assembly, saying they have three MPs and we have two members.
The recent development comes, days after PTI chief Imran Khan confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be tested through a vote of confidence soon.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 17, 2023(Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.4
|238.9
|Euro
|EUR
|268.5
|271
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68
|68.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66
|66.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.74
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.76
|611.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.04
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.43
|2.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|745.07
|750.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.29
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.67
|146.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.08
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,580.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs144,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
