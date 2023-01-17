Leaked audio clip purportedly reveals PML-Q leaders discussing ‘abduction’ of female MNA

ISLAMABAD – As a number of audio leaks of the country’s top politicians including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI chief Imran Khan surfaced over the last couple of months; PML-Q leaders are the latest to be featured in alleged audio scandals.

The brief audio leak allegedly involved a discussion between PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and Hussain Elahi. The two leaders can be heard planning a scheme to abduct a female lawmaker ahead of a possible vote of confidence against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Wajahat and Hussain apparently exchanged views to give a tough time to the premier in the possible trust vote.

In the one-minute-long audio clip, a voice said to be that of Chaudhry Wajahat asked the other man about the possibility of a vote of confidence against the premier.

The other voice on the phone, which is said to be Hussain Elahi, confirmed the trust vote and exchanged views on the wicked plot to send packing Prime Minister Sharif by disappearing a woman lawmaker.

The duo mentioned the disappearance of an elderly member in their gambit to stun PM.

ق لیگ کی یہ اڈیو جس نے وفاقی حکومت کو پریشانی میں ڈال دیا pic.twitter.com/auUCxPAnXV — RA (@13busybee) January 16, 2023

At one point, Hussain called Moonis Elahi the parliamentary leader of their party in the National Assembly, saying they have three MPs and we have two members.

The recent development comes, days after PTI chief Imran Khan confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be tested through a vote of confidence soon.