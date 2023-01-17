Pakistani PM extends olive branch to India, calls for dialogue to resolve Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD – Amid the simmering tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered an olive branch to New Delhi, asking his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to resolve Kashmir and other issues through dialogue.

The premier made these remarks during his recent interaction with an international news publication in which he stressed the need for sincere talks to solve long-standing conflicts.

Sharif, in his message, called on Indian premier Narendra Modi to join him at the discussion table to resolve burning issues like Kashmir. Pakistan and India have to live with each other as neighbors, he said, stressing to end conflicts as according to him the neighboring nations are wasting time and resources in an ongoing tussle.

Recalling multiple wars with archrival nations, the PM said the conflict brought nothing good to any side but misery, and poverty. He then stressed focusing on ending poverty, and providing education and health to the masses rather than spending resources on bombs and ammunition.

Shehbaz said who will live to tell what happened, if God forbid a battle starts as both sides are nuclear powers.

Besides offering peace, the premier also mentioned the plights of Kashmiris in his interview, pointing out human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

He mentioned that minorities were being persecuted under Modi-led government, calling on Indian authorities to end atrocities in the disputed valley.

The premier also mentioned UAE, and Saudi leaders playing their role to bring two sides together.