Lawyers booked for celebrating bar elections by aerial firing in Lahore

LAHORE – Lahore police have booked several lawyers for aerial firing after bagging victory on the occasion of the Punjab Bar Council Election.

Reports in local media said two cases were registered under several sections in Lahore’s Islampura Police Station against lawyers for resorting to celebratory aerial firing.

It was reported that the first case was lodged on the complaint of law enforcement personnel and the other was registered on the complaint of a citizen.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad police also lodged several FIRs against 20 people for aerial firing after district and tehsil bar elections.

Several clips of the lawyers firing with assault rifles went viral on social media, which terrorise the citizens, and prompted strong reactions. The clips also captured lawyers' faces involved in the celebratory gunfire after the announcement of the district bar association office bearers’ elections.

I am told that these are Pakistan’s Lahore Bar Elections and the people firing inside (and near the court) are #Pakistani lawyers.But Pakistan is in terrible times for sure, if this is the type of judiciary they have.(Source:Viral Video)#LahoreHighCourt pic.twitter.com/ArEbznX6We — Shah Imran Hasan/ شاہ عمران حسن/शाह ईमरान हसन (@shahimranhasan) January 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Punjab Bar Council has canceled the licenses of the culprits involved in the aerial firing.

The clip of aerial firing spark anger on social media as people term the incident as ‘Wukla-Gardi’.