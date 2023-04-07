Search

Amjad Sabri's son wins hearts with soulful rendition of 'Shaan-e-Ramazan' title track

Maheen Khawaja 09:58 PM | 7 Apr, 2023
Amjad Farid Sabri, a renowned Pakistani Qawwali singer and Naat Khawan who followed the Sufi Muslim tradition, was the son of the popular Pakistani Qawwali singer Ghulam Farid Sabri. Born in Karachi in 1970, Amjad was tragically killed on the streets of Karachi during Ramadan on June 22, 2016.

His son, Mujaddid Amjad Sabri, is now carrying on his father's legacy of Qawwali recitation. Mujaddid recently recited his father's most famous title track, "Shaan E Ramazan," which was originally performed by Amjad Sabri and Junaid Jamshed together on ARY Digital's Shaan E Ramazan transmission. Mujaddid's vocals are powerful and reminiscent of his father's voice.

He posted a video of his performance on Instagram, which showcases his beautiful rendition of the title track. 

The title track has garnered widespread praise for his beautiful and powerful vocals. Numerous Instagram users have also noted the striking similarity between his voice and that of his late father, Amjad Sabri, and expressed their fond memories of the legendary Qawwal after hearing his son's performance. Admirers of Amjad Sabri have conveyed their best wishes and offered prayers for Mujadid Amjad Sabri's success in carrying on his father's legacy.

Amjad Sabri's daughter ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

