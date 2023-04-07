Amjad Sabri's son wins hearts with soulful rendition of 'Shaan-e-Ramazan' title track

Amjad Farid Sabri, a renowned Pakistani Qawwali singer and Naat Khawan who followed the Sufi Muslim tradition, was the son of the popular Pakistani Qawwali singer Ghulam Farid Sabri. Born in Karachi in 1970, Amjad was tragically killed on the streets of Karachi during Ramadan on June 22, 2016.
His son, Mujaddid Amjad Sabri, is now carrying on his father's legacy of Qawwali recitation. Mujaddid recently recited his father's most famous title track, "Shaan E Ramazan," which was originally performed by Amjad Sabri and Junaid Jamshed together on ARY Digital's Shaan E Ramazan transmission. Mujaddid's vocals are powerful and reminiscent of his father's voice.
He posted a video of his performance on Instagram, which showcases his beautiful rendition of the title track.
The title track has garnered widespread praise for his beautiful and powerful vocals. Numerous Instagram users have also noted the striking similarity between his voice and that of his late father, Amjad Sabri, and expressed their fond memories of the legendary Qawwal after hearing his son's performance. Admirers of Amjad Sabri have conveyed their best wishes and offered prayers for Mujadid Amjad Sabri's success in carrying on his father's legacy.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.5
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistani market surged by Rs100 to reach Rs214,600 on Friday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs84 to settle at Rs183,985.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $11 to close at $2008 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,686 per tola and Rs2,306 per 10 grams, respectively.
