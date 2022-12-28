Amjad Sabri's daughter ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony

Pakistan’s beloved Qawwal and Naat Khwaan Amjad Sabri's daughter has tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony.

Hoorain Amjad Sabri tied the knot with Musa. The Nikah event was held at their house in Lahore. The event was also attended by the gorgeous television host and actor Maya Khan.

Amjad Sabri’s family considers Maya Khan as sister of Sabri and that is why she was invited in all the events. Maya Khan said, "I could never miss Hoorain’s wedding." As per Khan's Youtube videos, the Nikah event happened next day after the Mehndi event.

Sabri's death left a permanent gap, with the entire nation continuing to grieve the loss of one of the greatest qawwals the country has produced so far. His distinct voice is missed greatly by fans, who were delighted to detect incredible similarities between the voice of the late artist and his son, Mujadid Amjad Sabri.