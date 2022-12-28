My Impact Meter, The Superior Group sign MoU to promote education

LAHORE - My Impact Meter (MiM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Superior Group (TSG), a leading Education provider to provide education to the underprivileged students on the country.

The memorandum would cement the collaboration between the two organizations to plug the gaps in the education sector harnessing the power of technology and mobile app especially for those who seem to see education as a luxury.

MiM and TSG will work together to make education accessible, via My Impact Meter (MiM)'s Impactor app, for the students who cannot afford to pay their fee.

My Impact Meter (MiM)'s Impactor app's Education Module enables Impactors or donors to gift school education and vocational training services to the deserving people which can help in achieving their true potential and bringing their families out of generational poverty.

On the occasion, My Impact Meter's CEO Kanwal Cheema said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with The Superior Group to facilitate the process of Impact creation and helping humanity. This collaboration will enable us to facilitate MiM's Impactors to gift education services to Impactees via TSG schools. We are also looking forward to taking The Superior Group on board for MiM's upcoming 'Tech for Social Impact' program for which we are already partnering with FAST-NUCES.”

On the other hand, The Superior Group's Director Muhammad Bilal added, “We are excited to collaborate with My Impact Meter on this important initiative. We believe that our combined efforts will help the deserving students and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

My Impact Meter is a Centralized Platform, Social Media and Impact Services Ecosystem for creating Impact which connects Impactors to Impact Suppliers from where they can buy food, health services and education services for Impactees of their choice. Impactees can then physically go and avail these services. My Impact Meter creates an impact footprint to measure success in terms of impact, so impactors keep setting a higher bar for themselves!