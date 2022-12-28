Search

Technology

My Impact Meter, The Superior Group sign MoU to promote education

Web Desk 06:31 PM | 28 Dec, 2022
My Impact Meter, The Superior Group sign MoU to promote education

LAHORE - My Impact Meter (MiM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Superior Group (TSG), a leading Education provider to provide education to the underprivileged students on the country. 

The memorandum would cement the collaboration between the two organizations to plug the gaps in the education sector harnessing the power of technology and mobile app especially for those who seem to see education as a luxury. 

MiM and TSG will work together to make education accessible, via My Impact Meter (MiM)'s Impactor app, for the students who cannot afford to pay their fee.

My Impact Meter (MiM)'s Impactor app's Education Module enables Impactors or donors to gift school education and vocational training services to the deserving people which can help in achieving their true potential and bringing their families out of generational poverty.

On the occasion, My Impact Meter's CEO Kanwal Cheema said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with The Superior Group to facilitate the process of Impact creation and helping humanity. This collaboration will enable us to facilitate MiM's Impactors to gift education services to Impactees via TSG schools. We are also looking forward to taking The Superior Group on board for MiM's upcoming 'Tech for Social Impact' program for which we are already partnering with FAST-NUCES.”

On the other hand, The Superior Group's Director Muhammad Bilal added, “We are excited to collaborate with My Impact Meter on this important initiative. We believe that our combined efforts will help the deserving students and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

My Impact Meter is a Centralized Platform, Social Media and Impact Services Ecosystem for creating Impact which connects Impactors to Impact Suppliers from where they can buy food, health services and education services for Impactees of their choice. Impactees can then physically go and avail these services. My Impact Meter creates an impact footprint to measure success in terms of impact, so impactors keep setting a higher bar for themselves!

Technology

PITB, Swyft sign MoU to support local start-up ecosystem

07:43 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

PTI unveils KP Science Agenda to promote innovators, entrepreneurs

08:32 PM | 11 Oct, 2022

With the power of all day clarity realme 9 4G delivers superior photographic results

01:09 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

EZ Wage, 1LINK sign accord to digitize payment channels

04:29 PM | 3 Sep, 2022

PTCL Group pledges 1.75 billion to support flood affectees

10:33 AM | 30 Aug, 2022

Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training inks contract with PTCL to run 4 educational channels on ...

07:34 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Murree’s Mall Road closed for traffic as snowfall predicted tonight

08:16 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 28, 2022

08:01 AM | 28 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.9 235.05
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 297.5 300.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.8 65.2
Australian Dollar AUD 153.5 154.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.02 606.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.62 167.97
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.70
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.97 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: