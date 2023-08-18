Search

Technology

iPhone 15 | rumoured launch date, features and pricing

Web Desk 07:12 PM | 18 Aug, 2023
iPhone 15 | rumoured launch date, features and pricing
Source: Screen grab

The iPhone 15 debut and release are rapidly approaching as we prepare for the Apple Event, which is expected to take place on September 12 or 13. 

What are the most significant iPhone 15 rumours and leaks, then? One is that it appears Apple will eventually switch to USB-C charging and abandon the Lightning connector. There is a good chance that the Dynamic Island will also be available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and we could also see general battery and camera improvements. 

As Apple reserves its most substantial upgrades for its premium phones, expect a big gap between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. 

Features

A potent new 3nm A17 Bionic processor and a titanium frame are expected to be included in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. 

Additionally, an exclusive new periscope lens that enhances zoom may be included in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Here is all that is currently known about the iPhone 15 series. 

An updated rumour claims that 35W charging for the iPhone 15 is feasible, providing a much-needed speed improvement.

According to a recent claim, at least certain variants of the iPhone 15's USB-C connector may support Thunderbolt connection.

The new phones are apparently in production, and regulatory filings in India indicate that the September launch is still on schedule.

Pricing and detailed specs

iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max
Price $799 $899 $1.099 $1,199
Display size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz 1-120Hz 1-120Hz
CPU A16 Bionic A16 Bionic A17 Bionic A17 Bionic
Base storage 128GB 128GB 256GB 256GB
Rear cameras 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto (6x optical zoom)
Front camera 12MP 12MP 12MP 12MP
Battery size 3,877 mAh 4,912 mAh 3,650 mAh 4,852 mAh

Launch Date

It appears that the release date for the iPhone 15 has been decided. According to Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, the Apple event will take place on September 12 or 13, earlier than the scheduled release date of September 22. 

Separately, the iPhone 15 announcement event is expected to take place on September 13 according to sources quoted in an earlier 9to5Mac article.

Later, Gurman stated that the September 12 date seems more probable, but added that everything was still in motion, so the date may change. Whether the iPhone 15 is unveiled on September 12 or 13, preorders might start as early as September 15. The actual sales correspond to the previously speculated date of September 22.

Colours

According to the most well-known iPhone 15 colour rumour, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would be available in a dark red shade; a second source now supports this dark red iPhone 15 Pro assertion.

Apple reportedly considered light blue and pink as colour possibilities for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, according to the same rumour. A cyan (or green) colour option is believed to be planned for those two models as well, according to later posts on Weibo. One site refers to that shade as "mint green," another calls it "green," and still another suggests pink and yellow alternatives.

iPhone 15 Pro price predicted to increase in Pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

Elon Musk reveals name of city that will host cage fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg

09:41 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

iPhone 15 Pro price predicted to increase in Pakistan

11:20 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

How to remove your home address, phone number and email from Google searches

07:48 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Toyota unveils new sporty Land Cruiser 2024, check Price, Specs and what to expect?

01:49 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

The Digital Transformation Journey Supported by Daraz and their LMPs

09:43 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

Elon Musk's Starlink train will be visible in Pakistani skies today, when and who can see it?

08:20 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Monthly Medal Match of Ace Junior Golf League takes place tomorrow

08:35 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 18, 2023

09:20 AM | 18 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 304.15
Euro EUR 326.5 329.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382.3 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.2 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.2 81
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 770.83 778.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.05 37.4
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 942.2 951.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.52 63.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 80.2 81
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 330.49 332.99
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Aug-2023/gold-price-up-by-rs1-200-per-tola-in-pakistan 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: