iPhone 15 | rumoured launch date, features and pricing

The iPhone 15 debut and release are rapidly approaching as we prepare for the Apple Event, which is expected to take place on September 12 or 13.

What are the most significant iPhone 15 rumours and leaks, then? One is that it appears Apple will eventually switch to USB-C charging and abandon the Lightning connector. There is a good chance that the Dynamic Island will also be available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and we could also see general battery and camera improvements.

As Apple reserves its most substantial upgrades for its premium phones, expect a big gap between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

Features

A potent new 3nm A17 Bionic processor and a titanium frame are expected to be included in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Additionally, an exclusive new periscope lens that enhances zoom may be included in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Here is all that is currently known about the iPhone 15 series.

An updated rumour claims that 35W charging for the iPhone 15 is feasible, providing a much-needed speed improvement.

According to a recent claim, at least certain variants of the iPhone 15's USB-C connector may support Thunderbolt connection.

The new phones are apparently in production, and regulatory filings in India indicate that the September launch is still on schedule.

Pricing and detailed specs

iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max Price $799 $899 $1.099 $1,199 Display size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz 1-120Hz 1-120Hz CPU A16 Bionic A16 Bionic A17 Bionic A17 Bionic Base storage 128GB 128GB 256GB 256GB Rear cameras 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto (6x optical zoom) Front camera 12MP 12MP 12MP 12MP Battery size 3,877 mAh 4,912 mAh 3,650 mAh 4,852 mAh

Launch Date

It appears that the release date for the iPhone 15 has been decided. According to Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, the Apple event will take place on September 12 or 13, earlier than the scheduled release date of September 22.

Separately, the iPhone 15 announcement event is expected to take place on September 13 according to sources quoted in an earlier 9to5Mac article.

Later, Gurman stated that the September 12 date seems more probable, but added that everything was still in motion, so the date may change. Whether the iPhone 15 is unveiled on September 12 or 13, preorders might start as early as September 15. The actual sales correspond to the previously speculated date of September 22.

Colours

According to the most well-known iPhone 15 colour rumour, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would be available in a dark red shade; a second source now supports this dark red iPhone 15 Pro assertion.

Apple reportedly considered light blue and pink as colour possibilities for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, according to the same rumour. A cyan (or green) colour option is believed to be planned for those two models as well, according to later posts on Weibo. One site refers to that shade as "mint green," another calls it "green," and still another suggests pink and yellow alternatives.