Search

Lifestyle

Netizens demand BTS member to apologize for listening to Islamophobic music

Noor Fatima 08:01 PM | 18 Aug, 2023
Netizens demand BTS member to apologize for listening to Islamophobic music
Source: rkive (Instagram)

Who would’ve thought a seemingly simple Instagram story could lead to a trend and land one of the hottest international stars in hot waters? Kim Nam Joon, aka RM, leader of the famous K-pop boy band BTS, has been criticized by netizens for seemingly promoting and supporting Islamophobia.

The saga began when RM took to Instagram to share a snap from his Spotify playlist revealing that he is a Frank Ocean fan. Though nothing seems wrong on the surface, it is Ocean’s song Bad Religion that put RM on the radar. 

Bad Religion was released in 2012 as part of Frank Ocean’s debut studio album titled Channel Orange. The lyrics that make this song offensive to Muslims are the ones that mention an Arabic phrase that Muslims use in praise or remembrance of God. Ocean utters the phrase ‘Allahu Akbar’ twice in the song, in a manner that many Muslims would consider inappropriate. The verses read, “He said ‘Allahu Akbar’; I told him ‘Don’t curse me’”.

The song’s offensive and Islamophobic lyrics irked RM’s Muslim fandom who then demanded him to apologize for hurting their sentiments.

Fans of the K-pop idol took to Twitter making the hashtag ‘RM, apologize to Muslims’ trending. 

BTS: World's biggest boy band will take a break to complete mandatory military service

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Komal Rizvi receives music icon of Pakistan award from Shan-e-Pakistan

08:41 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Kinza Hashmi shares unseen photos of her new music video

11:47 AM | 17 Aug, 2023

WATCH: Kinza Hashmi and Karan Wahi shine in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's music video

05:19 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

Sajal Aly to grace Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat's music video

11:28 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Pakistan approves first music policy

11:03 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

WATCH — Parineeti Chopra swoons netizens with latest singing sesh on Instagram

04:23 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Monthly Medal Match of Ace Junior Golf League takes place tomorrow

08:35 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 18, 2023

09:20 AM | 18 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 304.15
Euro EUR 326.5 329.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382.3 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.2 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.2 81
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 770.83 778.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.05 37.4
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 942.2 951.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.52 63.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 80.2 81
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 330.49 332.99
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Aug-2023/gold-price-up-by-rs1-200-per-tola-in-pakistan 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: