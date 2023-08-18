Monthly Medal Match of Ace Junior Golf League takes place tomorrow

LAHORE – The Monthly Medal Match of the Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL) will take place tomorrow at the Lahore Gymkhana golf course.
A press conference in this regard was held at Lahore Gymkhana, featuring key figures such as Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, Patron and Chairperson Board of Directors of AJGL, Munazza Shaheen, President of AJGL, Bela Azam, the Lady Golf Captain and Mr. Shaukat Javed, Convener Golf Lahore Gymkhana.
Dr. Shami stated that the inaugural event saw a participation of almost hundred junior players in Lahore and 80 junior players in Rawalpindi.
Emphasizing the significance of the Monthly Medal, she revealed that this event will be a recurring monthly fixture. She said similar events will be held in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi to identify and nurture golf talent, with the ultimate goal of preparing players for both national and international circuits. Highlighting AJGL's commitment to talent development, Dr. Shami announced plans to select and train at least four non-member players.
Munazza Shaheen, President of AJGL, shared the league's mission of introducing young players at grassroot level and eliminating handicaps to ensure they are ready for competitive golf. She underscored the league's ambition to cultivate a golf culture starting from the age of 6 and continuing up to 21.
The league plans to identify standout performers within the 6 to 8-year-old category, paving their way to an annual event. A comprehensive curriculum will be introduced, encompassing not only technical skills but also mental psychology training to prepare players for international competitions. Seminars will be organized to enrich their knowledge.
Munazza Shaheen also revealed that a dedicated website is being developed, enabling young players to monitor their rankings and foster a sense of professionalism. As players improve their ranks through medal matches, they will earn qualification for annual events. The league's ultimate goal is to unearth Pakistan's finest golf talent through this structured approach.
Convenor Mr. Shoukat Javed highly appreciated Dr Shami's innovative idea of organizing Month Medal Matches of AJGL that will eventually benefit golf in Pakistan.
He highlighted the league's recent successes and its transition to hosting monthly medallion events. He encouraged all participants to embrace the opportunities AJGL offers and highlighted the fact that the AJGL will prove to be he nursery for golf in Pakistan.
Dr. Asma Shami stressed upon her vision of linking the missing link and concluded the conference by rallying everyone to, 'Let's swing to Excel'.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|304.15
|Euro
|EUR
|326.5
|329.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.3
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.2
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|80.2
|81
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.
