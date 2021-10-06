National T20 Cup: Four players test positive for Covid-19
LAHORE – Four Balochistan players participating in the National T20 tested positive for the Covid-19 on Wednesday.
According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the four Balochistan players have been placed in 10-day quarantine. All other players were asymptomatic and tested negative, and will continue to participate in the tournament
All other participants and their families underwent testing on Tuesday and have returned negative
The second match on 6 October between Northern and Balochistan has been swapped with Northern and Southern Punjab match. This means Northern and Balochistan match will now be played on 9 October under floodlights
Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa match on 7 October will be played as scheduled. Balochistan will beef up their squad with players from their Cricket Association Championship three-day tournament side. The player transfer will be from bubble-to-bubble but the replacement players will undergo CT-PCR testing as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols
Pakistan players and player support staff for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will participate in the National T20 on 6 and 7 October. On 8 October, they will shift to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup bubble, being set-up by the PCB as per the ICC regulations.
The PCB continues to monitor the situation and is retesting all participants and their families. It has also been decided the frequency of testing will be increased for the remainder of the tournament.
