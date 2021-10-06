Mathira finally responds to leaked video scandal

The latest celebrity to receive immense backlash over leaked videos scandal is Mathira.

The bold and beautiful media personality has once again landed in hot waters as her alleged explicit leaked videos storm the internet.

Spreading like wildfire on social media, the 29-year-old is now under public scrutiny and undoubtedly the centre of controversial headlines.

Expressing her displeasure, Mathira has finally responded to the controversy. Terming the videos ‘fake and edited’, the Sirf Tum Hi To Ho actor shared screenshots of a chat on her Instagram stories.

She maintained that the videos have been doctored with her face pasted via face-swapping apps or editing.

In one of the screenshots, she explained how the nude videos are doctored. Moreover, she promised to take legal action against the culprit.

“A video circulating on internet have been edited. The other two videos are mine because I posted them publicly on Snapchat but a stupid and nude one is edited and not me. My body is tattooed everywhere and so are my fingers. Please stop this nonsense. Whoever edited this will be punished, InshAllah”, she wrote.

Earlier, Mathira clapped back at the haters who had spread fake rumours that she has had a lot of surgeries and silicone implants.