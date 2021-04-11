Momal Sheikh’s first photoshoot with husband will have you drooling!
11:42 AM | 11 Apr, 2021
Momal Sheikh’s first photoshoot with husband will have you drooling!
KARACHI – Momal Sheikh, Pakistani actress and daughter of legendary actor Javed Sheikh, and her husband Nader Nawaz have set social media ablaze with the latest photoshoot.

Donning various outfits, the couple has everyone obsessing over their sizzling chemistry, and rightfully so.

The actress took to Instagram and posted her photoshoot.

The couple tied the knot in the year 2012. Shaikh, 35, had also revealed that her father, the legendary hero, did not want her to join the showbiz industry before marriage as he told her to work with the permission of her husband after marriage.

The Yaarian actor also admitted that she inherited acting skills from her parents.

She has done several Pakistani operas including Yaariyan, Mushk, Silsilay and many more. Besides working in Pakistan, she had also worked in an Indian RomCom ‘Happy bhag jayegi’ in the year 2016.

