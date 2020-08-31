Momal Sheikh and husband welcome a baby girl
Congratulations are in order for actor Momal Sheikh as she welcomed her baby girl on Monday.
The model announced the good news via Instagram, sharing a picture of the child holding her hand.
"By the grace of Allah, I am proud to announce an addition to the Nawaz/Sheikh family! Please welcome my baby sister, Alyeha Nader Nawaz, born on 20.08.20 Please keep my family in your prayers. Proud and super excited big brother, Ibrahim Nader Nawaz," she shared on behalf of her 5-year-old son.
Momal Sheikh tied the knot with Nader Nawaz in 2012.The couple share a son together, named Ibrahim Nader Nawaz.
On the workfront, Momal Sheikh is currently starring in 'Mushk' opposite Imran Ashraf and Urwa Hoccane.
