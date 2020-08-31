Pakistan to hold bilateral talks with Afghanistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani and Afghan officials will hold talks in Kabul today to review bilateral cooperation in various fields including security and economy, Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will lead the Pakistani delegation at the second review meeting of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), while the Afghan side will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab, according to the statement.
APAPPS was established in 2018 to provide a comprehensive and structured framework for institutional engagement in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, said the statement, adding that the first review meeting was held in Islamabad in June 2019.
"The framework comprises five Working Groups focused on Politico-Diplomatic, Military to Military Coordination, Intelligence Cooperation, Economy, and Refugee Issues," the statement said.
The Pakistani foreign ministry said that during the second meeting, all five working groups under APAPPS will review the implementation status of earlier discussions and decisions, with a view to taking the process forward.
APAPPS provides an important forum to address common challenges and deepen mutual trust and understanding, and effective utilization of the APAPPS mechanism is pivotal in advancing the shared objectives of peace, stability, prosperity and development, according to the statement.
- IHC orders Nawaz Sharif to “Surrender before the law” before Sep 902:23 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- I salute the resilience of Kashmir people against oppression: Mehwish ...02:12 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- NEPRA approves 84 paisa per unit hike in power tariff12:58 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- New Zealand designates Christchurch shooter as terrorist entity12:35 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Security Council ‘ignoring’ terrorism by extremist, fascist ...12:22 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett ...11:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- These 5 DIY hair masks are what you need to undo summer damage12:46 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold war to be launched on November 1310:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020