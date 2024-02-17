Search

Dangal star Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

Noor Fatima
04:31 PM | 17 Feb, 2024
Suhani Bhatnagar
Source: Suhani Bhatnagar (Instagram)

Indian actress, Suhani Bhatnagar, notable for portraying young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, passed away at the age of 19, according to Indian media outlets.

Several sources suggest that Bhatnagar's succumbed to death as a result of fluid accumulation in her body, stemming from complications following an earlier leg fracture. Bhatnagar had a fatal reaction to medicines. The Dangal star had been seeking medical treatment at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital. 

Her cremation is scheduled to take place today at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector-15, Faridabad, suggest Indian media portals.

Speaking to Indian reporters, Suhani's father revealed that the young starlet's health started deteriorating some “two months ago when she began experiencing unusual swelling in her hands.”

“Despite seeking medical attention, her illness remained unidentified until her admission to AIIMS approximately 11 days before her passing,” Mr. Bhatnagar added.

Media outlets also reported that Bhatnagar's tests revealed her battle with dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disorder, which could only be treated with steroids, which, unfortunately, weakened her immune system resulting in the 19-year-old star contracting an infection in the hospital.

“Her lungs weakened, causing fluid buildup and making breathing difficult. On the evening of February 16, Suhani died,” her father said, as reported by The Times of India.

Suhani's mother also shared fond memories of her daughter and revealed that the child star was “selected from a pool of 25,000 children for the role of young Babita.”

“She was camera-friendly from a young age. Currently, she was pursuing a course in Mass Communication and Journalism and was in her second year. She wanted to complete her studies and then work in films," Bhatnagar's mother said, according to The Times of India.

Condolences starting pouring in after Bhatnagar's death was confirmed. Taking to platform X (formerly known as Twitter, Indian actor Aamir Khan's team extended their condolences and remembered the young star in wholesome words. “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family.”

“Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani,” it furthered.

“Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace,” the post concluded.

Pakistani actress Zhalay Sarhadi also expressed her sadness over Bhatnagar's demise, stating, “Rip so sad” with a broken heart emoji and added, “ she was just a child.”

Mawra Hocane, another Pakistani star, also expressed her shock over Bhatnagar's untimely demise. Hocane said, “This is so sad... rest in peace little flower” and added a flower emoji for the late star. 

“We were all such huge huge fans,” added the Sanam Teri Kasam star. “Praying for u,” Hocane concluded.

SRK's Pathaan beats Aamir Khan's Dangal at Indian box office

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

