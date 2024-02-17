CJP Qazi Faez Isa rejects claims of involvement in poll rigging as ‘baseless’

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has rejected the allegations of his involvement in any kind of election rigging leveled against him by Rawalpindi commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha as baseless.
Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, he said anyone could hurl the allegations but evidence must be presented to prove them.
“It is your right to level the allegation but evidence must be put on the table,” the top judge said while expressing surprise over the accusations made by the commissioner.
چیف جسٹس پاکستان جسٹس قاضی فائز عیسی ! pic.twitter.com/wZc9jB7ivy— Hassan Ayub Khan (@HassanAyub82) February 17, 2024
He said the commissioner should be asked about the proofs as the allegations had been made by him.
Meanwhile, CJP Isa is reportedly chairing a meeting in his chamber to discuss an option of taking the suo motu notice over post-election situation in the country.
Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah are present in the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha announced resignation from his post over massive rigging in recently held general elections.
In a statement, Liaquat Ali Chatha (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-20) admitted to his role in election rigging in Rawalpindi Division. He mentioned that returning officers under his command manipulated results for at least 13 political candidates in Rawalpindi Division.
He further blamed the chief election commissioner and chief justice for rigging in elections, saying all those involved in it should be punished.
He further mentioned having suicidal thoughts for his role in rigging but then decided to expose everything before the people of Pakistan.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 17, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
