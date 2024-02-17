Commissioner Rawalpindi held secret meeting with PTI leader before explosive presser: reports

LAHORE - Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha, who earlier in the day resigned over election rigging allegedly held a meeting with PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal before his explosive press conference.

Reports said the commissioner made the allegations against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others after holding the meeting with the PTI stalwart.

They claimed that the top officer had made heavy investment in a housing society named Al Rahman Gardens , adding he also had financial terms with a leading property tycoon.

The allegations, which are yet to be verified independently, comes after the commissioner admitted to his role in election rigging in Rawalpindi Division. He mentioned that returning officers under his command manipulated results for at least 13 political candidates in Rawalpindi Division.

Chatha said he has done injustice to people in Rawalpindi Division. Delving into details, the Commissioner revealed manipulating candidates' votes. He further blamed all administrative institutions including police and the election commission for election fraud.

اب تک کی سب سے بڑی خبر۔۔۔کمشنر راولپنڈی لیاقت علی چٹھہ نے استعفی دیدیا،

راولپنڈی سے تیرہ لوگوں کا جتوایا گیا ستر ستر ہزار لی لیڈ والوں کو ہرواہا گیا

میرے ماتحت یہ کام نہیں کرنا چاہ رہے تھے،مجھے راولپنڈی کے کچہری چوک مین سزائے موت دی جائے،میرے ساتھ الیکشن کمشنر اور دیگر کو بھی… pic.twitter.com/f1nkrPVA26 — Fahim Akhtar Malik (@writetofahim) February 17, 2024

Chatta said he was handing himself to the police for rigging and he deserved capital punishment. He claimed that candidates who were losing polls were declared winners with lead of 50,000 votes each.

He further mentioned having suicidal thoughts for his role in rigging but then decided to expose everything before the people of Pakistan.

The senior official made shocking remarks when protests erupted across the country with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), JUI-F and other parties alleging widespread electoral fraud in the recently concluded polls.