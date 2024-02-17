Pervez Khattak resigns as PTI-P chairman

PESHAWAR – Former defence minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday resigned as chairman and member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTI-P).

Khatta, who along with other disgruntled PTI leaders had made the party, said he was resigning due to his health issues.

Earlier this week, reports about his resignation had emerged on mainstream media but he immediately denied them.

The decision to resign from the position after his party’s dismal performance in the general elections held on Feb 8.

He has lost from Nowshera’s NA-33 seat in the general elections. Unofficial results showed the PTI-backed independent candidate Shahid Ahad Khattak defeated him by securing 90,145 votes.

Meanwhile, Pervez Khattak managed to get just 25,258, suffering a humiliating defeat in his stronghold.

Earlier this week, Jahangir Khan Tareen had decided to step down as chairman of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and quit politics after major blows in recently held general elections 2024.

He announced his decision on social media platform X, stating: “I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this election and want to offer my congratulations to my opponents. I have immense respect for the will of the people of Pakistan. Therefore, I have decided to resign from my position as Chairman IPP and step away from politics altogether”.

“My gratitude to all the members of IPP. I wish them the absolute best. By the Grace of Allah, I will continue to serve my country to the best of my ability in a private capacity,” he wrote.