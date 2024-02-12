Jahangir Tareen resigns as IPP chairman after election setback

LODHRAN – Jahangir Khan Tareen on Monday decided to resign as chairman of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and quit politics days after he suffered defeat in general elections 2024.

The business tycoon made the announcement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, stating: “I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this election and want to offer my congratulations to my opponents. I have immense respect for the will of the people of Pakistan. Therefore, I have decided to resign from my position as Chairman IPP and step away from politics altogether”.

“My gratitude to all the members of IPP. I wish them the absolute best. By the Grace of Allah, I will continue to serve my country to the best of my ability in a private capacity,” he said while praying for the prosperity of Pakistan.

Mr Tareen suffered defeat in NA-155 and NA-149, which were considered his strongholds, at the hands of the PTI-backed candidates.