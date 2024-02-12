Search

Australian legend Michael Clarke joins PSL 2024 commentary panel

06:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024
Source: Social media

LAHORE – Former Australian captain Michael Clarke is all set to make his PSL debut behind the mic as he joins a star-studded commentary panel. 42-year-old Clarke has been an active broadcaster after hanging up his boots as a player.

The foreign commentators' roster involves the dynamic Ian Bishop, known for his insightful and gripping commentary, along with Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa, Mark Butcher, Dominic Cork and Mike Haysman.

Bishop will return to the PSL for the second time after having called the 2017 season. Morrison is a well-known name among the local fans and a regular voice in the tournament while Doull has made trips to Pakistan not just for PSL but also for various international series.

Mbangwa will return after having called the 2022 edition of the PSL. Butcher, Cork, and Haysman are also synonymous names with the HBL PSL and they’ll light up the tournament with their vocals and thrilling calls with the mic in hand.

The Pakistani commentators also make up an exciting lineup with Ramiz Raja, Waqar Younis, Bazid Khan, and Aamir Sohail joining Urooj Mumtaz, Sana Mir and Marina Iqbal. Tariq Saeed and Ali Younis will call the action in Urdu. Erin Holland and Zainab Abbas will be the presenters during the course of the HBL PSL 9.

The PSL production is set to maintain its standards of broadcasting this season as well. A total of 30 high-definition cameras, including the buggy cam will stream high-quality action to the HBL PSL fans around the world. Spidercam will not only bring dynamic angles to the TV audiences but it has also been upgraded with a microphone and speaker enhancement for conducting on-field player interviews during the matches.

The DRS technology will also be available throughout the PSL while drone cameras will be used to add to the quality of streaming. The fans will see a change in the on-screen graphics during the matches with the integration of revamped augmented reality graphics and player video headshots.

