Outgoing Rawalpindi commissioner got US visa days before presser, claims journalist

ISLAMABAD – Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha got the US visa just days before his startling press conference on alleged rigging in recently held elections, claimed a journalist.

Journalist Gharidah Farooqi shared a photo on social media platform X, showing a visa sticker carrying picture and details of the commissioner, who earlier in the day resigned from the position over his involvement in the rigging.

Farooqi claimed that the outgoing commissioner received the visa on Feb 12, adding that she would reveal more facts soon.

یہ لیجئیے! مستعفی کمشنر راولپنڈی لیاقت چٹھہ نے 13 فروری کو امریکہ کا ویزا لیا ہے!!!



(آج سے ٹھیک تین دن پہلے) !!!



یہ گیم کچھ اور ہی لگ رہی ہے۔۔۔



اصل حقیقت کیا ہے؛ سب آپ تک پہنچاؤں گی۔ pic.twitter.com/j9PP8eWKGu — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) February 17, 2024

Earlier in the day, the Rawalpindi commissioner announced his resignation from his post over massive rigging in recently held general elections.

In a statement, Liaquat Ali Chatha (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-20) admitted to his role in election rigging in Rawalpindi Division. He mentioned that returning officers under his command manipulated results for at least 13 political candidates in Rawalpindi Division.

He further blamed the chief election commissioner and chief justice for rigging in elections, saying all those involved in it should be punished.

He further mentioned having suicidal thoughts for his role in rigging but then decided to expose everything before the people of Pakistan.