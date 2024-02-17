Search

ad
Lifestyle

WATCH — Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem featuring Hania Aamir, Babar Azam

Noor Fatima
07:29 PM | 17 Feb, 2024
Babar Azam Hania Aamir

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) ninth installment has began and the country's cricket fanatics are excited beyond comprehension. Amidst local and international players all set to show their talent and sportsmanship in the highly anticipated tournament, one of the leading teams, Peshawar Zalmi, released its official anthem featuring two shining stars in the constellation of cricket and entertainment industry.

Giving the best of both worlds, Peshawar Zalmi boasted an ensemble cast of Babar Azam, the acclaimed Pakistani player, and the gorgeous actress, Hania Aamir, in the anthem's official music video. 

The track, titled Zalmi Yama, dropped today and amassed hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. The anthem was written and produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, Zahoor, and Asfandyar Asad. 

Meanwhile, the PSL 9 opening ceremony will take place prior to the first match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Arif Lohar, and Noori will perform at the spectacular opening ceremony. 

Taking to platform X, one user shared their excitement stating, “so refreshing to have finally this in the anthem.”

Another one chimed in and shared that the team's anthem this year usv“far better this time.”

“PESHAWAR ZALMI IS HANDS DOWN THE GOATED FRANCHISE OF PSL MAN BECAUSE EVERYTHING ABOUT IT IS JUST PERFECT EITHER ITS PR, TEAM OR MARKETING; IT’S SPOT ON,” shared another excitedly in all caps.

“The ultimate hype builder!” wrote another adding that the anthem has “catchy beats, powerful lyrics, and pure adrenaline.”

“This anthem is absolutely fire,” added one.

The Peshawar Zalmi squad for this year includes Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Lungi Ngidi, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Mohammad Zeeshan, and Umair Afridi.

As for Aamir, she is an accomplished star who has several commercial hits under her belt, with Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, and Janaan being the most notable. 

Aamir is set to make history by showing her versatility in Pakistan's Netflix debut, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. It revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past. They meet in Italy, according to IMDb.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2024/psl-anthem-2024-ali-zafar-returns-but-does-khul-ke-khel-strike-the-right-chord

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:51 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Saba Qamar gives sneak peek into "Day after Valentine's"

08:17 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Bigg Boss 17 star Isha Malviya would "love" to work in ...

04:31 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Dangal star Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

07:29 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem featuring Hania ...

12:52 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spotted together for first time after ...

11:27 AM | 17 Feb, 2024

Iffat Omar's wedding dance video goes viral

Lifestyle

05:00 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

Mehwish Hayat, Talha Chahour's bold shoot sparks mixed reactions

11:19 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Inside Arisha Razi Khan's dreamy reception ceremony

10:59 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

Sania Mirza subtly hints at embracing "Sabr" in latest Instagram ...

10:31 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Peer Haq Khatteb kisses Iqrar ul Hassan on cheek during ...

09:55 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

Ameesha Patel plans to fly to Dubai to support Imran Abbas’ ...

09:35 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Pakistani Ken Doll's dance performance at Jannat Mirza's place fails ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:03 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

ECP convenes emergency meeting tonight over Rawalpindi commissioner's allegations

Gold & Silver Rate

01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 17 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 17, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Saturday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 17 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: