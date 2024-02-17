WATCH — Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem featuring Hania Aamir, Babar Azam

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) ninth installment has began and the country's cricket fanatics are excited beyond comprehension. Amidst local and international players all set to show their talent and sportsmanship in the highly anticipated tournament, one of the leading teams, Peshawar Zalmi, released its official anthem featuring two shining stars in the constellation of cricket and entertainment industry.

Giving the best of both worlds, Peshawar Zalmi boasted an ensemble cast of Babar Azam, the acclaimed Pakistani player, and the gorgeous actress, Hania Aamir, in the anthem's official music video.

The track, titled Zalmi Yama, dropped today and amassed hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. The anthem was written and produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, Zahoor, and Asfandyar Asad.

Meanwhile, the PSL 9 opening ceremony will take place prior to the first match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Arif Lohar, and Noori will perform at the spectacular opening ceremony.

Taking to platform X, one user shared their excitement stating, “so refreshing to have finally this in the anthem.”

#ZaYamZalmai so refreshing to have finally this in the anthem, the hash tag is quite an old (I had launched it back in 2016-17 one but it was always ZaYamZalmai with Peshawar ZALMI



Nice one anthem @JAfridi10 sir remember ZaYamZalmai ???? pic.twitter.com/sf656VLgnF — Iftikhar Ud Din (@imIftikharUddin) February 16, 2024

Another one chimed in and shared that the team's anthem this year usv“far better this time.”

Peshawar Zalmi anthem is far better this time. :) — Roman Shah 2.0 (@its_romanshah01) February 17, 2024

“PESHAWAR ZALMI IS HANDS DOWN THE GOATED FRANCHISE OF PSL MAN BECAUSE EVERYTHING ABOUT IT IS JUST PERFECT EITHER ITS PR, TEAM OR MARKETING; IT’S SPOT ON,” shared another excitedly in all caps.

PESHAWAR ZALMI IS HANDS DOWN THE GOATED FRANCHISE OF PSL MAN BECAUSE EVERYTHING ABOUT IT IS JUST PERFECT EITHER ITS PR, TEAM OR MARKETING; IT’S SPOT ON. WOAH VIBE TOH KAMAL HAI ISS ANTHEM KI YAAR???? https://t.co/igVWtTuHPX — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) February 16, 2024

“The ultimate hype builder!” wrote another adding that the anthem has “catchy beats, powerful lyrics, and pure adrenaline.”

“This anthem is absolutely fire,” added one.

Ngl this anthem is absolutely fire ❤️‍????The music, videography, and concept are all on another level. It's a serious groove.

Peshawar Zalmi all the way! ????????⚡#PSL9 #PSL2024 https://t.co/D7kiy0hC5t — Aadil (@what_ithinkis) February 16, 2024

Yaar jo bhi ho chahe PSL main song ho ya baaki teams ka, har dafa Peshawar Zalmi ka anthem hee baazi leke jaata hai. Kaash yeh team selection bhi kabhi aisi karlain.



Zalmi Anthem PSL 9 ???????????????? — Ali Imtiaz Fan (@Whtever_Whnever) February 16, 2024

The Peshawar Zalmi squad for this year includes Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Lungi Ngidi, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Mohammad Zeeshan, and Umair Afridi.

As for Aamir, she is an accomplished star who has several commercial hits under her belt, with Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, and Janaan being the most notable.

Aamir is set to make history by showing her versatility in Pakistan's Netflix debut, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. It revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past. They meet in Italy, according to IMDb.

