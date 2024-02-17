PM Office warns against agitation, violence as PTI holds protests against vote rigging

Amid major developments unfolding in Pakistan days after the alleged vote rigging in the general elections 2024, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) advised the aggrieved individuals and parties to seek legal recourse and warned them against resorting to any form of agitation, violence, or incitement for vigilantism.
The warning comes hours after former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took to the streets to protest the alleged vote rigging in the February 8 general elections and Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha resigned after publicly accepting that he and his juniors had been involved in vote rigging in the Rawalpindi Division.
In a post on X, formerly know as Twitter, the PMO wrote, "The recently conducted General Elections in the country have been a step towards promoting democracy. Significant turnout from all segments of society, including both genders, has been acknowledged internationally Post elections, it is imperative that all stakeholders realise that victory and defeat are inherent aspects of democratic processes.
"Parties and individuals who harbor any concerns regarding electoral irregularities are encouraged to pursue legal recourse through the available channels. Pakistan's legislative, judicial, and executive branches are resilient and stand ready to deliver impartial justice to all.
"While peaceful protest and assembly are fundamental rights, any form of agitation, violence, or incitement for vigilantism will not be condoned and law would take its course without any hesitation. Anarchy and disorder will not be tolerated at this crucial time. This only serves to advance the agenda for hostile forces, both domestic and foreign, to exploit and create grave law and order challenges.
"The caretaker government implores patience, as political parties engage in consultations to form governments at both the federal and provincial levels, in accordance with democratic traditions and norms. We hope that this process concludes as early as possible with mutual understanding and respect."
The recently conducted General Elections in the country have been a step towards promoting democracy. Significant turnout from all segments of society, including both genders, has been acknowledged internationally Post elections, it is imperative that all stakeholders realise…— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) February 17, 2024
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 17, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.