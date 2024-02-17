Iran unveils domestically-made defence systems

TEHRAN – Iran has unveiled an ingeniously developed new anti-ballistic missile system and a new low-altitude air defense system on Saturday
The new systems, which have been developed by experts of Iranian defence minister, were rolled out at a ceremony which was attended by Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani.
The new anti-ballistic missile system of Iran has been named as “Arman” while air defense system has been named “Azarakhsh”.
The new systems will improve the air defence capabilities of the country after they are inducted into the military’s fleet.
There are two variants of Arman – one is equipped with passive radar and the other with an active radar.
The Arman system uses Iran’s domestically-made Sayyad 3 class missiles, which can simultaneously hit six targets at a distance ranging from 120km to 180km.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 17, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
