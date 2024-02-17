Iran unveils domestically-made defence systems

TEHRAN – Iran has unveiled an ingeniously developed new anti-ballistic missile system and a new low-altitude air defense system on Saturday

The new systems, which have been developed by experts of Iranian defence minister, were rolled out at a ceremony which was attended by Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani.

The new anti-ballistic missile system of Iran has been named as “Arman” while air defense system has been named “Azarakhsh”.

The new systems will improve the air defence capabilities of the country after they are inducted into the military’s fleet.

There are two variants of Arman – one is equipped with passive radar and the other with an active radar.

The Arman system uses Iran’s domestically-made Sayyad 3 class missiles, which can simultaneously hit six targets at a distance ranging from 120km to 180km.