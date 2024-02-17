WATCH — Bigg Boss 17 star Isha Malviya would "love" to work in Pakistani dramas

Up-and-coming Indian actress, Isha Malviya, would “love" to work in Pakistani television industry if she is given the opportunity.

The Bigg Boss 17 famed star, recently made a guest appearance at a podcast and revealed that she would reject any offers from the small screen industry across border. While the chances ofvIndian and Pakistani stars working in the entertainment fraternity across border looks slim, there is still hope that the neighbouring countries would bridge their gaps and allow their stars to create magic.

Malviya is also positive and open about the idea and suggested that even tho she “prefers” working and “staying in Bombay,” the idea of starring in a Pakistani drama serial isn't bad at all.

During her interview, the host asked, “Given an offer to work in a Pakistani drama and the shooting is in Dubai, and there are handsome Muslims guys in the lead and you've been given a role which is good and all the other formalities are sorted, would you take the opportunity?”

“I'd like to work but my first preference would be to work here [India]” the Udaariyaan famed star responded.

“I wouldn't say no but my first preference would be to stay here in Bombay and work,” she added.

“You're beautiful and smart,” complimented the host and added that the Pakistani television industry is particularly looking for actresses as such. To this, Malviya expressed gratitude and added that if she is given the chance then she would “love” to work there.

Previously, Indian actor Sushant Singh shared two cents about the content Indian television industry produces and drew comparison between Indian and Pakistani television series. In a video shared by Bollywood Bubble Television, Singh said, “Our neighbouring country that we keep calling our enemy, look at their content. Look at your own content. Why are we like this? Why do we make people who complain the victims? Is this the message that we want to send out? That don't raise your voice against us, we don't want to change. It is what it is. Either bear it or leave.”

“If you speak up, you lose work. Is that the message broadcasters and producers want to send to the world? This feudal mindset? This is our question. Do we not want to change? Otherwise, say that you don't want to change,” Singh added.

On the acting front, the 20-year-old star has gained popularity with her appearance in the Bigg Boss 17 show. She also appeared in a number of music videos including Bomb Bomb, Aaja Chhori, Tu Mileye, Town, Ladeya Na Kar, Viah, Junooniyatt, and Kunda.